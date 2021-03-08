ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,112 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AAON by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 336,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

