ProShare Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $18,095,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brinker International by 739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 408,483 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $719,290 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

