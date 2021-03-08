Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.