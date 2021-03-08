Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $14.91.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

