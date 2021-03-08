Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for National Vision Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EYE. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.79, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,991,000 after buying an additional 81,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

