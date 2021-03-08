Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NYSE PUMP opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.