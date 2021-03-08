Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Trading Up 10.3%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price was up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 1,142,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 907,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $422.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

