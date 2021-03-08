Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXPI opened at $44.11 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 3.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

