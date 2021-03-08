Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.15 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.19.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.