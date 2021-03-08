Raymond James Weighs in on StorageVault Canada Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.26.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

