RChain (REV) Achieves Market Cap of $112.69 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $112.69 million and $366,944.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

