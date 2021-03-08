Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 170,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. 256,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

