REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In related news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGNX stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.