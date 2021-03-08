Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $56.15 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $56,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 79.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 70.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

