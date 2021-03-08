Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 400,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.16% of Kearny Financial worth $58,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 158,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 42,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,663 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $119,380. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

