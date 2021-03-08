RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

