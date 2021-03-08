Robert W. Baird Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Outperform

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

ICLR opened at $179.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ICON Public by 18.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

