Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) were up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 398,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 132,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

