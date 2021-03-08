Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 809.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,776 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

