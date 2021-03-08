Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,751 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,743. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.06.

Wayfair stock opened at $295.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.