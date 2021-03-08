Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

