Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading Up 5%

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $112.37. Approximately 474,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 491,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit