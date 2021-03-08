Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading Up 5%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $112.37. Approximately 474,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 491,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.49.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

