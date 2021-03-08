SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0722 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $216.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,250.49 or 1.00012993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00036713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.58 or 0.00906492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.31 or 0.00415951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00289577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00075000 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.