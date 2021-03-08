Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $181.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

