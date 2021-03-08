SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

