Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 424,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 294,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

