Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,867,000 after acquiring an additional 170,265 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWM traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $47.51. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

