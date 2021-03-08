Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Tops $0.0067

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $23.56 million and approximately $214,754.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

