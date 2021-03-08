SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 19,097 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.