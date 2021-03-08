SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $208,000 in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $712.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.