SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,135 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $72.63 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

