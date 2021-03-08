SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 298,458 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 298,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 98.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

