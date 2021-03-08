SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SCHN stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

