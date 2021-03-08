Shirley C. Franklin Sells 19,543 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.