Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,218,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,131.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 720.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,276.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,098.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

