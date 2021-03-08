Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Decreases By 19.2%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,366,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 2,927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 338.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNAF. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $134.00 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $143.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.74.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

