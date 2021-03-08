Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Expands By 40.4%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the January 28th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $1.55 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRLFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.