Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Drops By 24.7%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.94 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

