Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Drops By 21.3%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.55 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

