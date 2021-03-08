Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Declines By 24.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.97 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,266,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

