Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Rises By 28.0%

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 883,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $85,914,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $69,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $221.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

