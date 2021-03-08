Short Interest in Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Declines By 19.8%

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Reebonz stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,740. Reebonz has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

