Short Interest in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Expands By 28.5%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 28th total of 516,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,014 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCA stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Seneca Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

