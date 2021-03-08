Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

