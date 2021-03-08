Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $547.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.