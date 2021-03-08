Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

