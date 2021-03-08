Signaturefd LLC Sells 328 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after buying an additional 81,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ciena by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,723,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $111,280.00. Insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

