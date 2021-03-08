Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 670,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,538,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $173.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

