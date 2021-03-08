Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

