South32 Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:S32)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

South32 Limited (ASX:S32) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.84.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

